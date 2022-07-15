Accel Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 289,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,413,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

NYSE:TRV opened at $155.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

