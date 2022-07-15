Accel Wealth Management Sells 32 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $714.94 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $740.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

