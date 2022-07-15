Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Achain has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $332,832.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,861.85 or 1.00016372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00182406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003342 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

