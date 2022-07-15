Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AVHNY opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

