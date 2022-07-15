ACoconut Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33,330.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $154,913.23 and $33,330.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

