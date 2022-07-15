Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 121,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 476,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
