Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ABOS opened at $6.26 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

