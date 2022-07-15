Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Shares Up 5.9%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

