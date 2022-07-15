Adappter Token (ADP) Achieves Market Cap of $14.42 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Adappter Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $1.76 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Adappter Token

Adappter Token launched on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 896,221,877 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html.

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

