Addison Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

