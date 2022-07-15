Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

American Tower stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.95. 15,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day moving average of $249.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

