Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 343.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.57. 29,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,008. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

