Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,662. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.