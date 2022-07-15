Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 4,721 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 565,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,350,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

