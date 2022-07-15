Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2,549.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 4.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.