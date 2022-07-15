Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.67. The stock has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

