Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.90. 33,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.79 and its 200-day moving average is $442.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

