Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adobe Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $372.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.