Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,236 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $372.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.67. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

