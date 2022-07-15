Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.13% from the stock’s current price.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of LON ADT1 traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 99.50 ($1.18). 36,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 20.41 and a quick ratio of 20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.85. The stock has a market cap of £265.05 million and a P/E ratio of -21.63. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 94.73 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.12).

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

