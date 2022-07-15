Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.13% from the stock’s current price.
Adriatic Metals Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of LON ADT1 traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 99.50 ($1.18). 36,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 20.41 and a quick ratio of 20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.85. The stock has a market cap of £265.05 million and a P/E ratio of -21.63. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 94.73 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.12).
About Adriatic Metals
