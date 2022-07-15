ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

