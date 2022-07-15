Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.97.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

