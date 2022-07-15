Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $99.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

