Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.16

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.16 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 65.05 ($0.77). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 93,308 shares.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1,787.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Aeorema Communications

(Get Rating)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.