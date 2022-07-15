Aergo (AERGO) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Aergo has a total market cap of $51.94 million and $5.94 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aergo has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,500,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

Aergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

