Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AJRD. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 2.4 %

AJRD traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,710. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

