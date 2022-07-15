Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $62.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.08.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.