Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,567 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $560,000.

Shares of JOET stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34.

