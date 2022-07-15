Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after buying an additional 513,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,502,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

