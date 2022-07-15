Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Sachem Capital worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

SACH opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sachem Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. This is a boost from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

