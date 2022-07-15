Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average of $131.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

