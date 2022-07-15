Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 699 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $64.68 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.