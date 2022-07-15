Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($142.00) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($182.00) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of AIR opened at €99.62 ($99.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €101.50 and a 200-day moving average of €106.97. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($99.97).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

