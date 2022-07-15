Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Akroma has a market cap of $8,041.24 and $5.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.15 or 0.05856426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

