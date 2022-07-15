Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $11.86

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.92. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 27,450 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $247,940. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

