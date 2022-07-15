Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $326.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $334.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

