Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.97.

AMD opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

