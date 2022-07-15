Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 241,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 436,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.58 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

