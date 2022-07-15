Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,671,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,317,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $290.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.57 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.71 and a 200 day moving average of $326.50.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.