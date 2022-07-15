Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

