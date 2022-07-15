Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Universal worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 883,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $225,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,244.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UVV opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

