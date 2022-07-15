Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,271 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS USMV opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

