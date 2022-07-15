Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
