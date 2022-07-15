Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pigeon Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pigeon in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pigeon’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Shares of PGENY opened at $3.63 on Friday. Pigeon has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Pigeon ( OTCMKTS:PGENY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.89 million during the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

