Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT at C$14.46

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.46.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.13. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.74 and a 52-week high of C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,090.00.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.