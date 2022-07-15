Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,011.50

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011.50 ($12.03).
HSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($12.79) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,144 ($13.61) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.89) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,154.71).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
