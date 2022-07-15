Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,011.50

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011.50 ($12.03).

HSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($12.79) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,144 ($13.61) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.89) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,154.71).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 871.40 ($10.36) on Friday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($11.92). The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,894.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 936.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 936.20.

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.