Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $24.46

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $181,634,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

