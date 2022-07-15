Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equitable (NYSE: EQH):

  • 7/13/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/11/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/11/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00.
  • 7/6/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/25/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/23/2022 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,089. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

