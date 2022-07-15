Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equitable (NYSE: EQH):

7/13/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00.

7/6/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,089. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Get Equitable Holdings Inc alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.