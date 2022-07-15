Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $76.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.