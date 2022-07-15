Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $954,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Hedge Fund Trading

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 44,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 123,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

